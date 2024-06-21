Farm and land sales by agency Halls hit record £20m in H1 2024

Farms and land sales have topped £20m so far this year for one rural estate agency concentrating on the English-Welsh border, making it a record for the firm.

Fifteen farms and blocks of land are currently on the market with Halls and another 20 are in the pipeline, raising hopes of a bumper year for sales in a buoyant market.

Halls, which has its headquarters at Battlefield, Shrewsbury, has nine offices covering Shropshire, Worcestershire, Powys and bordering counties.

Most of the farms sold in Shropshire have been purchased by farmers living within the county, whilst some blocks of farmland and woodland have attracted investors.

Such is the demand that the agency has this week agreed a sale for a small farm in North Shropshire within of three days of it being marketed.

Another small farm in the south of the county attracted a viewing and offer the day after it had been placed on the market.

Louise Preece, head of rural professional services at Halls, said the firm was seeing a good level of interest in a variety of rural properties across the region.

“In the last two months alone, we have agreed the sale of 17 farms and blocks of farmland and woodland," she explained.

“Predominantly, the farms have sold to other farmers to expand their existing farming operations, whilst some woodland and small parcels of farmland have been purchased as investments.

“It has been a very busy spring and the demand shows no sign of slowing down, which is very encouraging for us and for owners wishing to sell their farms and farmland.”