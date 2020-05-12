Farm attractions could 'lead the way' in Covid-19 recovery effort

Farm-based attractions across the UK could provide an early opening of the hospitality sector, the Tenant Farmers Association has suggested.

The Prime Minister has announced planned measures to relax some of the restrictions put in place to control the spread of Covid-19.

While it may be some time before the reopening of restaurants and pubs, the Tenant Farmers Association (TFA) said farm attractions could 'get things moving again'.

With guidance on social distancing and the provision of hand washing facilities, the group said there is 'no reason' why farm-attractions cannot be at the forefront of recovery into summer.







TFA chief executive, George Dunn said: “With all of the disease indicators beginning to move in the right direction, it is the appropriate time to plan how we start the process of moving from lockdown to a new normality.

“The Prime Minister has signalled that it will soon be possible for the public to take greater advantage of outdoor exercise. However, it will not be until July at the earliest until we see the reopening of the hospitality sector.

"Subject to scientific and practical advice, farm-based attractions up and down the country could provide an early opening of the hospitality sector,” said Mr Dunn.

The TFA said farm-based attractions offer 'many advantages', but would require 'careful management' to ensure that they do not become overwhelmed with too many people attending at once.

But keeping people outside whilst enjoying hospitality could be the way forward as the UK begins to relax the current restrictions, the group added.

“Getting the public out onto farm-based attractions again safely will also be a great way to connect the public with some of the great food that they have been missing.

"Items like artisan cheeses, beers, speciality bread, fresh berries, charcuterie and other meat products will be in great demand,” said Mr Dunn.