Farm-based training project eyes expansion after helping 1,000 people

A farm-based education project helping people into work is set to expand into Cheshire after supporting more than 1,000 people last year.

Agri-cation, based near Bangor-on-Dee in North Wales, is aiming to extend its reach into Cheshire, as well as Flintshire and Shropshire, as demand for agriculture-led training continues to grow.

Run from a working family farm, the centre combines practical farm work with tailored support for people who are out of work or excluded from education.

Founder Cheryl Reeves said the programme “makes a huge difference… it gives them purpose”.

“They are able to get out into the big wide world and not feel so anxious about it,” she said.

Participants are referred by councils, charities and the Department for Work and Pensions, with many travelling from across North Wales to attend.

While farming sits at the heart of the programme, there is also a strong focus on social and life skills to prepare people for employment.

“The people who come here predominantly learn about farming, but we also try to do social skills and life skills with them,” Ms Reeves said.

She added that confidence and communication are key: “If you were going to seek employment, how you behave, your body language, is vital.”

The project has helped individuals move into jobs, apprenticeships and further education, while others have gained the confidence to live independently.

The expansion could help more rural and hard-to-reach communities access practical, land-based training linked to agriculture.

Programmes typically run for around six weeks, with some participants staying longer to build confidence. Support also includes access to therapists and basic life skills such as cooking.

The project has also built strong links with the agricultural industry, with backing from animal bedding firm Platts Agriculture helping to raise its profile and secure funding.

Caroline Platt, managing director of Platts, described the initiative as “transformational”, adding that it is “genuinely changing people’s lives”.

She said it also provides valuable education around “agriculture, food, nature and just the basics of life”.

Alongside its core programmes, the site hosts visits from schools and colleges, helping to connect more young people with farming and food production.

Ms Reeves said expanding access remains a priority: “We want to do more outreach… we are not hitting enough of the community that I would like to.”