Farm builds 2.5m litre reservoir to recycle winter rainwater

A Hampshire farm has built a 2.5 million litre winter rainwater reservoir which will be used to help grow its soft fruit during the summer.

Westlands Farm Shop's reservoir, which holds the same amount of water as an Olympic sized swimming pool, will also help reduce pressure on local water supplies.

The Bishops Waltham farm constructed it to provide water for its strawberries and raspberries during the summer months.

The family-run farm moved 3,000 tonnes of soil around to create the water feature and the fenced off area to protect the wildlife that surrounds it.

It collects rainwater from the cattle shed roofs and polytunnels on the farm to water its crops, even during the hottest of summers.

With such a large capacity, Westlands will be able to grow an extra 65 tonnes of strawberries during 2022, which it says will offer more locally grown produce and encourage the reduction of food miles.

Previously, the farm collected water from cattle shed roofs which was stored in a purpose-built tank.

However, the capacity was too small and the farm was left relying on the water mains during hotter periods which was putting additional pressure on the local water supply network.

Graham Collett, farm and farm shop owner, said that sustainability was at the heart of everything the farming business did.

"We wanted to find a way that we could recycle the rainwater we get throughout the winter months," he explained.

“The purpose of building the reservoir was to ensure that we could have access to an even larger water supply and to stop putting pressure on the local water mains.

"We also wanted to displace food imported from abroad to reduce food miles."

Westlands will now expand its area of polytunnels by an additional 15,000 square metres to grow more strawberries for its customers.