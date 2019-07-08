Farm bursary launched for young people in Lincs

Successful entrants can get bursaries which go toward rural and agricultural courses

New bursaries of up to £500 will be given to young people in Lincolnshire to help launch their agricultural career.

Launching the bursaries, the Revesby Rural Activity Fund will help young people under the age of 25 learn valuable rural skills.

Successful entrants can get bursaries to go towards learning or progressing with rural activities such as game keeping, horticulture and tractor driving.

Funded from last year’s ticket sales, the bursary is open now for applications.







John Roe, the chairman of the Revesby Country Fair, said: “The Rural Activities Fund is a new scheme that we want to introduce to give people the opportunity to be inspired by the world around them.

“Many traditional hobbies and skills have been lost over the years, so we want to ensure these crafts don’t disappear for good.”

He added: “We hope that young people will take advantage of the opportunity to learn new skills and hopefully the activities that people can access using the bursary will inspire the next generation of farmers, horticulturists and gamekeepers.

The fund will consider any rural-based activities, such as travel allowances, driving licenses, tractor or car towing courses or help towards IT or tech costs.

To enquire about the bursary, download an application form or visit the secretary’s tent on the day of this year's Revesby Country Fair.