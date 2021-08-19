Farm Business Grant worth £2m opens in September

Farmers in Wales will soon be able to apply to this year's Farm Business Grant which has an overall budget of £2 million, the Welsh government has confirmed.

With the grant, farmers can invest in new technology and equipment to improve their technical, financial and environmental performance.

The expression of interest window will run from 1 September to 1 October and successful applicants will have four months to purchase and claim for the items supported.

FBG provides grants from £3,000 to £12,000, which provide a maximum 40 percent contribution.

The grant provides funding towards the cost of a wide range of equipment, from handling systems and technology for precision farming, to equipment for more efficient use of resources.

Wales' farming minister Lesley Griffiths said: “I’m pleased to be able to announce we are opening a window for expressions of interest to the Farm Business Grant. I know this will be welcomed by many.

“I would urge farmers with an interest to start thinking now of the improvements they want to make and how the grant could help them so they are able to put in a strong expression of interest within the timescales and which meets their needs.”

The budget allocated to this round of the Farm Business Grant comes from funds remaining within the Rural Development Programme.