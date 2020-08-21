Farm business tenancy on 60-acre farm up for tender in Powys

The 60-acre farm is available to let until March 2029 (Photo: Powys County Council)

A 60-acre grassland unit located in Powys is now available on a farm business tenancy until 2029.

Penybryn, Kerry comes with a three bedroom detached house and modern farm buildings.

Powys County Council states that applicants should have sufficient financial resources to stock and equip the property.

It adds that those interested should also have a proven background in farming with sound practical experience.







The farm business tenancy is available from from October 2020 to 24 March 2029.

Requests for particulars should be made via email to county.farms@powys.gov.uk.

With 144 holdings and 11,400 acres of land, Powys County Council's farm estate is the largest of its kind in Wales and the fifth largest in the UK.

"We keep the farms estate to give people the chance to set up and develop farm-based businesses in rural areas," the council said.

"The estate also provides investment income for the council by generating an operational surplus each year."

Most holdings are in Montgomeryshire but there are several estates in Radnorshire and further holdings in Breconshire.