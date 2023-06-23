Farm businesses urged to build on UK meat and dairy export success

Farming businesses have been urged to build on the success of red meat and dairy exports with the global appetite for both set to grow further.

AHDB has issued the rallying call, as global meat consumption is expected to grow by 1.8% and fresh dairy product consumption by over 2.5% from 2023 to 2024.

UK red meat exports hit record levels in 2022 with a value of £1.7 billion and the dairy sector achieving a similar level.

Speaking at the AHDB Export Conference at Butchers’ Hall in London, AHDB chair Nicholas Saphir said it was "imperative to maintain the momentum and build on this success".

He said: "With the anticipated growth in global meat and dairy consumption, now is a pivotal moment for more UK exporters to seize on the export opportunities presented.”

The levy board welcomed the government’s recent commitment to invest £2 million to boost its programme of global trade shows and missions.

The government has also agreed to provide £1.6m for the GREAT food and drink campaign and a new £1m bespoke export support fund for the dairy sector.

Mr Saphir said the government’s pledge at its recent Farm to Fork summit was 'very encouraging'.

"It will complement AHDB’s £8m annual investment in exports to facilitate trade and grow our reputation as a producer of quality, safe and wholesome food.”

The conference also saw the unveiling of AHDB's Beyond Borders – its new strategy aimed at delivering enhanced services to help more exporters maximise the global potential for high-quality UK produce.

Beyond Borders sets out plans to encourage more businesses to develop their export potential with the help of AHDB's services, including training and advice and marketing support.

This will include providing tools, information and advice and practical assistance on exporting, connecting UK businesses to overseas buyers and growing the reputation of British products.

Mr Saphir said: “A sustained collaborative effort between industry and government, underpinned with AHDB’s support including market and consumer insight, is key to helping our exporters build on the successes already achieved.

“Our strategic approach set out in Beyond Borders is very much aimed at helping our levy payers succeed in this and to encourage more businesses to look at exporting.

"Not only will it help levy payers improve overall returns, but it will also support the UK government’s wider ambition to become a ‘Great Trading Nation’."