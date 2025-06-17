Farm charity FCN to celebrate 30 years with National Harvest Festival

The Farming Community Network (FCN) will celebrate 30 years of supporting UK farmers with a national Harvest Festival at the historic Sherborne Abbey this September.

Taking place on Sunday 28 September 2025 at 6:30pm, the service will commemorate three decades of FCN’s work supporting farmers and their families through personal, financial and business-related challenges.

The event will honour the dedication of the charity’s volunteers and reflect on the resilience of the UK’s farming community — especially in the face of increasing pressure on farmers' mental health.

Farming is recognised as one of the most stressful professions, with factors such as financial uncertainty, isolation, volatile markets, and extreme weather events taking a toll on mental wellbeing.

According to recent research, farmers are significantly more likely to experience poor mental health than the general population — a concern that FCN has worked to address since its founding in 1995.

As a voluntary organisation, FCN provides practical and emotional support through its national Helpline, local casework, and initiatives such as its FarmWell platform — a hub for advice on resilience, mental health and business planning.

FCN chief executive Jude McCann said: “For thirty years, FCN volunteers have been ‘walking with’ our farming community, helping people through issues both personal and business-related.

"This event is an opportunity to celebrate our vital farming community in Dorset and beyond, whilst recognising the hard work and dedication of our volunteers – Listening, Supporting and Connecting people with other help available.”

The Harvest Festival is being organised by FCN’s Dorset Group — a team of local volunteers who have played a central role in planning the event. Their efforts have already raised over £5,000 in donations from agri-businesses and local supporters, reflecting the strength of rural networks in the South West.

Bec Hill, coordinator of the Dorset Group, said: “This celebration is not only about looking back at 30 years of FCN’s work, but also about bringing our community together to give thanks and look forward.

"We’re proud to be hosting this event in Dorset – a region with deep agricultural roots and a strong spirit of support.”

The service will also mark the launch of FCN’s new three-year strategy (2025–2027), which includes plans to expand its core services, boost outreach, and continue its mission to improve the health and wellbeing of farming families across the UK.

All are welcome to attend the service. For catering purposes, those planning to attend are encouraged to RSVP via: bec.fcn@gmail.com.