Farm charity's counselling service celebrates anniversary

A Welsh farming charity which has provided counselling to more than 500 people is highlighting its 'Share the Load' service as it enters its fourth year anniversary.

The DPJ Foundation will be marking the service's anniversary on Saturday 15 January by sharing stories that have been contributed by farmers and farm workers.

The mental health charity's Share The Load is a 24/7 confidential call and text line with a free counselling referral service, specifically for those in Welsh agriculture.

The service is different to many helplines as it gives the option of fully funded professional counselling in English or Welsh to those who want it.

Emma Picton Jones established the DPJ Foundation over five years ago following her husband Daniel’s death by suicide.

“Never did I imagine that 4 years ago, the idea of providing free counselling to those in the agricultural community would have gone as far as it has," she said.

"I am extremely proud of this service: to know that every farmer in Wales has access to free counselling, be that at home, on the farm or in the local area is something that we could have only ever dreamed of.

Share The Load ??

This week is a big one for the DPJ Foundation - it marks 4 years since the Share the Load service started.

Look out on our social media to see the impact this service has made on the Welsh agricultural community.

?? - Kate Allen#STL4 #ShareTheLoad pic.twitter.com/GMlfC9BZRh — The DPJ Foundation (@dpjfoundation) January 11, 2022

"I am so grateful to all of our wonderful volunteers who have provided hours of support on the call line over the last 4 years.”

Ms Picton Jones explained she was keen to ensure that farmers and farm workers knew their call was confidential when using the Share the Load service.

"This is why we only ask for your first name and don’t ask for your address. I also was aware of the long waiting times so am really proud that we guarantee access to free counselling within a week of someone making that call.”

Speaking about the team of around 50 counsellors across Wales, she said: “Our counsellors are qualified professionals and can help with a wide range of issues.

"We have specialists who have helped people struggling with bereavement, feeling alone, dealing with health issues or mental health problems as well as those who have been thinking of ending their own life.

"We really have a tremendous team of volunteers, counsellors and staff and I am so proud of them all.”

The DPJ Foundation will be marking this anniversary by sharing stories that have been contributed by people they have helped across their social media.

One of these who asked to share their story is Dan, who said when his mental health was at its worst, he could not see a way out.

"I’ve had counselling and it’s been the best spent hours of my life," he said, "I’m in such a good place now I’m enjoying every bit of my family and work, sleeping well, and eating well.”

Farmers or farm workers who have been helped by the DPJ Foundation and would like the charity to use their story can email kate@thedpjfoundation.co.uk or send them a message on social media.