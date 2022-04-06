Farm company ordered to pay out £34k after polluting river

A Somerset farming company has been ordered to pay out £34,000 after a watercourse was polluted, in turn killing hundreds of fish.

Velcourt Ltd, which manages farms across Europe, polluted tributaries of the River Frome with "dirty, ammonia-rich water", North Somerset Magistrates Court heard.

The firm, which has its head office in Ross-on-Wye, pleaded guilty on Monday (4 April) to polluting the watercourse, which occurred in 2018.

The company was ordered to pay the Environment Agency costs of £14,000, a total fine of £20,000 and a victim surcharge of £170.

In August 2018, the Environment Agency received reports of dead fish in the Hardington Brook and Buckland Brook – tributaries of the River Frome.

Officers attended and found dead fish – including brown trout and bullhead in the Hardington Brook.

The next day they traced the discoloured water to a side stream flowing from the direction of Manor Farm, where they found a non-permitted discharge from the farm’s surface water drainage system.

The discharge was heavily discoloured, and samples confirmed it would prove fatal to fish because of its concentration of ammonia and very high biological oxygen demand which limited the oxygen supply to the fish in Hardington Brook.

Manor Farm is owned by the Radstock Cooperative Society, but operated on their behalf by Velcourt Ltd, of Orchard House, Phocle Green Business Park, Ross-on-Wye.

The farm manager stopped the discharge and emptied the ditch. But a follow up inspection by an Environment Officer on 14 September 2018 found polluting matter in the ditch.

The inspection concluded the farm’s dirty drainage system still posed a ‘high potential pollution risk’ due to insufficient storage capacity and appropriate engineering.

Consequently, farm run-off was able to enter the surface water ditch and subsequently the watercourse.

Clean and dirty water systems were not adequately separated, and the slurry storage and dirty water drainage systems had not kept pace with the expansion of activities at Manor Farm.

Jo Masters for the Environment Agency said: "We expect much better from such a large and experienced farming business, both for the environment and the local community.

"Regulations are in place to protect the environment and our communities and by not keeping up with the regulations this company has put the environment at risk of harm.

"Since the incident there has been considerable investment in the farm’s infrastructure and Velcourt has also reviewed arrangements at the other farms it manages."