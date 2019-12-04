Farm contractor event cancelled due to uncertainty and weather

The agricultural contractor show was due to take place on 12 December at the East of England showground

The National Association of Agricultural Contractors' annual event has been cancelled due to a 'perfect storm' of industry uncertainty and bad weather.

Contractor 19 was due to take place at the East of England showground in Cambridgeshire on 12 December.

But NAAC said the 'perfect storm' of a general election, ongoing uncertainty and unprecedented weather this autumn has left 'insufficient numbers' of contractors able to attend the event.

The weather, in particular, has left many contractors struggling with delayed work and trying to get on the land, the group said.







A NAAC statement says: “We fully understand that their businesses must take priority and have therefore had to take decision to cancel the event to avoid speakers and exhibitors committing time and finance for what could be a very a limited audience.”

The group's CEO, Duncan Russell said the 'huge uncertainty' and election are putting contractors 'under pressure' and the wet autumn has 'compounded the problem'.

“As a result, we are in the unusual situation, this late in the year, that contractors are still struggling to get on with autumn work.

“As an association we will now focus on supporting our membership and looking towards future opportunities for our sector as a new era of farming unravels,” he said.

The association said it will now consider how to move the event forward in 2020.