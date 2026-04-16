Farm data system moves closer as AHDB pilot wins industry backing

A national farm data-sharing system has moved closer to reality after a pilot showed strong industry backing and clear benefits for farmers.

The Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board said its Farm Data Exchange proof-of-concept demonstrated that a “farmer-first” system is technically viable and could cut paperwork while giving farmers greater control over how their information is used.

The move reflects the growing role of digital systems in agriculture, as farms face increasing reporting demands from governments, banks and supply chains.

The pilot showed the platform can securely pull core farm records — including cattle movements, processor data and feed supply information — directly from existing databases. This removes the need for repeated data entry while allowing farmers to decide who can access their information.

This approach addresses a common frustration across the sector, where farmers are often required to submit the same details multiple times across different systems.

Findings from the trial, alongside a survey of 450 farmers, suggest there is strong appetite for the system to move beyond the pilot phase. More than half of respondents said they would use the platform if it were developed further by AHDB.

Many highlighted how automatically pulling in existing records could reduce duplication, cutting administrative workload and saving time.

Farmer Sophie Gregory, who took part in the pilot, said the experience revealed just how central data has become to farm businesses.

“I’d always thought we ran a simple system, but once you look closely you realise absolutely everything is data,” she said.

“The most painful part is the duplication across so many platforms… everything in one place would save me a huge amount of time.

“As farmers, time is the thing we’re most short of and having a secure system where we can stay in control of our data is exactly what we need.”

Trust is expected to be central to the success of any future system. Farmers involved in the survey described AHDB as a credible organisation that could act as a neutral intermediary, while also stressing the need for strong data security.

Beyond the farm gate, processors involved in the pilot also pointed to potential benefits, including improved accuracy and reduced costs through more consistent data flows.

However, questions remain over how such a system would be funded and adopted across a fragmented industry.

Adam Short, AHDB’s data programmes associate director, said the need for a coordinated approach is becoming increasingly urgent.

“The pressing need for a solution is clear. Data is becoming central to modern agriculture and without a coordinated system, farmers risk losing control over the value of their own data,” he said.

“We’ve successfully demonstrated our ability to source primary farm data from existing databases and put farmers in full control of how their data is shared across the industry. The message from farmers is clear, they want AHDB to take this forward.”

AHDB is now developing a commercial business plan for its board and sector councils, setting out options for a full rollout of the Farm Data Exchange.

The organisation is also engaging with industry partners and exploring funding opportunities to support a long-term system. A full rollout would mark a significant shift in how farm data is managed across the UK.