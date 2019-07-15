Farm 'demonstration schools' launched in UK first

A UK-wide network of demonstration schools have been unveiled to improve food and farming education

The UK's first national network of demonstration schools have been set up to showcase best practice in food and farming education.

The schools will act as best practice examples of using food production, farming and the countryside as a core element of the school curriculum.

This could be around teaching methods, engagement with farmers, provision of school gardens, nature-friendly grounds and wider school community engagement.

Launched by LEAF Education, primary and secondary schools will be selected in one of three categories – Bronze, Silver and Gold.







Consultants will work with schools to support them in achieving each of the categories.

Carl Edwards, Director of Education at LEAF, said farming is 'relevant to every aspect of the curriculum'.

“We want to shine a light on schools that are leading the way in embedding farming into their teaching and support them in developing a whole school ethos.

“We want to share best practice, encourage innovation and drive forward real improvements in how our young people connect with their food, how it is produced and where it comes from.

“Developing a network of schools across the UK which are leading the way in this area will help recognise and support the excellent work already being done by so many schools, help champion best practice and, provide a valuable focal point to inspire other schools,” he said.

LEAF says that providing young people with food and farming education has positive impacts in terms of promoting health and well-being, raising awareness of issues around climate change, environmental protection, population growth and sustainability.

Twenty schools will be launched as demonstration schools over the forthcoming 2019/2020 academic year.