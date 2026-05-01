Farm divorces outstrip City splits in complexity, new data shows

Britain’s most complex divorces are increasingly playing out in the countryside, as farm assets and family businesses prove harder to divide than City wealth.

Lawyers say splitting agricultural estates can be more challenging than dividing a banker’s bonus, as land cannot be sold or valued as easily as shares or cash assets.

New research underlines the scale of the shift, with Suffolk and Norfolk ranked among the most financially complex places in the UK to divorce. The counties scored 91.35 and 91.30 on the Financially Complex Divorce Index — nearly three times the national average of 34.37.

Only the City of London ranked higher, with a score of 95, placing the two rural counties ahead of every other London borough.

The data points to a clear concentration of complex divorce cases in southern England. Eight of the ten highest-ranking areas are in London, the South East or the East of England.

Alongside Suffolk and Norfolk, locations such as Westminster, Kensington and Chelsea, Kent and Surrey feature prominently, reflecting the concentration of high-value assets in these regions.

But it is the nature of rural wealth that is driving the growing complexity. In farming areas, divorce settlements often involve agricultural land, inherited estates and multi-generational family businesses.

Unlike more straightforward cases centred on a home and savings, these assets cannot easily be divided and often require specialist forensic valuation before negotiations can begin. This can delay proceedings and significantly increase legal costs.

Lawyers warn the process is rarely simple. Samantha Farndale, partner at Stowe Family Law, said: “Divorce negotiations often go far beyond splitting bank accounts. Property portfolios, pensions and family businesses all need to be assessed.”

She added: “Every asset must be professionally valued before negotiations begin, otherwise disputes are almost inevitable.”

The index, which measures financial complexity using factors including house prices, landlord density, pension wealth and the prevalence of family-owned businesses, highlights a stark regional divide.

London recorded the highest regional score at 56.37, followed by the South East at 52.24 and the East of England at 50.07. By contrast, the North East scored just 11.79.