Farm emissions fall — but progress uneven across England

England’s farms are cutting emissions and pollution — but progress remains uneven and challenges persist across the sector.

New modelling shows greenhouse gas emissions from farming fell by 18% between 2010 and 2021, alongside a 21% drop in acidification and a 13% reduction in eutrophication, highlighting a clear downward trend in environmental impact.

The study, covering 72,000km² of intensive farmland, points to structural shifts in agriculture as a key driver. Fewer cattle and changes in land use have played a significant role, with livestock numbers down 12% over the period and dairy land contracting.

At the same time, general cropping has expanded, reflecting a gradual shift in how land is being used. Researchers say these changes are helping to lower emissions, although the relationship between farming practices and environmental outcomes remains complex.

However, the gains are far from consistent. Some water catchments recorded reductions of up to 76% in environmental indicators, while others saw little improvement, with changes of less than 5%.

The data also shows a shift in farming systems, with increased specialisation and intensification. More arable crops are now concentrated on cereal farms, while livestock numbers are becoming more concentrated on dairy and grazing holdings.

Researchers say this mixed picture highlights both the progress made and the limits of current approaches.

They warn that linking modelled improvements directly to real-world outcomes remains difficult, underlining the need for better coordination between monitoring and modelling to guide policy decisions.

With pressures from climate change, energy costs and resource constraints continuing to build, the study suggests further progress will depend on stronger policy support and clearer incentives.

“Farming is indispensable to feeding a growing population, but it must also become more sustainable,” said Dr Yusheng Zhang, who stressed that “routine strategic assessment of evolving environmental footprints will be critical”.

Professor Adie Collins added that structural changes are already delivering measurable benefits, showing how land use shifts can “drive improvements in environmental performance whilst delivering food production”.

He said emerging policy frameworks could help farmers “earn from multiple environmental services”, supporting both environmental goals and farm resilience.

However, the researchers noted the study does not account for emissions linked to imported meat, meaning the full environmental impact of UK consumption is not yet captured.

The findings underline a clear trend towards lower emissions — but also a stark reality: progress is uneven, and further gains will require coordinated policy, investment and on-farm change.