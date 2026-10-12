Farm fires leave £118m bill as machinery losses mount

Farm fires are increasing financial pressures on farming, threatening machinery and crops (Photo: NFU Mutual)

Farm fires cost an estimated £118 million in claims reported to NFU Mutual in 2025, with agricultural vehicle fires adding a further £32 million as losses across British farming continue to mount.

The figures, published in NFU Mutual's Farm Fires Report 2026, reveal the scale of damage involving crops, buildings and farm equipment, alongside the additional cost of machinery fires.

Estimated farm fire claims rose from £102m in 2024 to £118m last year, compared with £69m in 2020.

Tractor fires alone accounted for £16.1m in estimated losses during 2025, highlighting the financial risks associated with agricultural machinery.

The East of England recorded the highest estimated farm fire costs at £23.9m, followed by the South West at £18.2m and the North East at £16.3m.

The regional figures reflect substantial losses across agricultural areas, although NFU Mutual's data covers incidents reported to the insurer rather than every farm fire nationwide.

Agricultural vehicle fires, which are recorded separately from other farm fires, accounted for an additional £32m in estimated losses.

Alongside tractors, forklifts and telehandlers accounted for £5.7m, while combine harvester fires resulted in £4.8m in losses. All-terrain vehicle fires added a further £359,000.

The report identifies arson, lightning and electrical faults among the main causes of farm fires, with machinery posing particular risks during harvest and prolonged periods of hot, dry weather.

Beyond the immediate financial losses, farm fires can threaten livestock, disrupt businesses and leave farming families dealing with lasting emotional consequences.

Robert Harrison, from Gloucestershire, described the difficulty of protecting animals during a fire.

“My priority was to get the animals out, but you can only do so much without putting yourself in danger.”

NFU Mutual warned that major incidents can destroy years of investment within minutes, leaving agricultural businesses facing substantial recovery costs and disruption to operations.

Fires can also affect surrounding rural communities, damaging power lines, forcing road closures and interrupting essential services.

Hannah Binns, NFU Mutual Rural Affairs Specialist, said: “Farmers do what they can to minimise their risk, but prevention cannot fall to farmers alone.”

She called for stronger policy support to tackle the causes of farm fires and reduce the risks facing rural businesses.

NFU Vice President Robyn Munt also highlighted the wider consequences, warning that fires can threaten livelihoods and place farm workers, families and surrounding communities at risk.

The NFU and NFU Mutual are calling for greater investment in rural fire and rescue services, including better equipment and improved access to water supplies during emergencies.

Their proposals include allowing fire engines to connect more easily to on-farm water bowsers and static water tanks.

They also want a national database showing where these water sources are located, helping emergency crews access supplies more quickly.

Further recommendations include tighter restrictions on high-risk activities such as disposable barbecues and sky lanterns during dry weather.

The organisations are also calling for a National Wildfire Strategy covering prevention, preparedness and emergency response.

Phil Garrigan, Chair and Chief Executive of the National Fire Chiefs Council, said: “Farm fires are rarely just incidents of property loss.”

He highlighted the importance of cooperation between farmers, landowners and emergency services in preventing incidents and protecting rural communities.

NFU Mutual is also urging farmers to regularly inspect machinery, electrical systems and high-risk equipment, particularly during harvest and periods of prolonged dry weather.

It recommends clearing combustible dust and debris from engine bays, exhaust systems and other hot components, alongside considering accredited fire suppression systems for combine harvesters.

Farmers are also advised to keep water bowsers accessible, review emergency procedures and ensure staff know how to respond if a fire breaks out.

The insurer stressed that protecting lives must remain the priority, with emergency services contacted immediately if a fire occurs.

Livestock should only be evacuated when it is safe to do so, while farm machinery should only be used to assist firefighters under their direction.