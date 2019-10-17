Farm firms failing to prove anti-slavery measures, study says

Just under half (46%) of modern slavery statements by agricultural companies complied with the Modern Slavery Act (Photo: NCA)

Food and farming companies are failing to produce statements that demonstrate what they are doing to end labour exploitation, a new study suggests.

Modern Slavery Statements outline what steps a business is taking to ensure modern slavery is eradicated from its supply chain.

Any company operating in the UK with a turnover of £36 million or more is legally required to publish and update this document annually.

Agriculture is deemed 'high-risk' for exploitation and abuse of workers, according to a report released last year.







Now research published by the University of Nottingham’s Rights Lab shows the food and farming industries are failing to produce such statements.

It says only 46 percent of these statements were compliant with the requirements of the law, and over 60 percent lacked any mention of the effectiveness of the steps taken to address slavery.

Over two-thirds (69%) of companies said little or nothing about their use of risk appraisal, nor identified areas of high-risk.

Official guidance says that websites should include all Modern Slavery Statements, not just the current year, so that the public can compare statements and monitor progress within an organisation over time.

Only two companies in the agricultural sector now do this, although this is up from none in 2018.

Andrew Phillips, lead author of the report, said: “Overall these findings are of concern as they show a lack of transparency and commitment to ending modern slavery.

“These statements are vital in giving consumers an opportunity to check what companies are doing, if anything, to make our food production slavery-free.

“People working in this sector are more vulnerable than those in other industries. They work some of the longest hours, have no job security because they are easily replaced, and there is a reliance on low-skilled seasonal labour.

“If you combine this with pressure from food retailers to keep prices low for their customers, you create the conditions in which exploitation can occur.”

The report makes a number of recommendations, including the introduction of legal action against companies that do not fully comply with the requirements of the statement.

The authors recommend a gradual approach that starts with initial warnings, fines (as a percentage of turnover) and escalating to court summons and directors’ disqualifications.