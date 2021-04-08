Farm gate posters educate public on responsible access

Farmers and crofters in Scotland are putting up posters on gates to educate the public on responsible access to farmland.

The colourful posters aim to inform the public about farming, food, the environment and encourage responsible access.

The thirteen eye-catching posters ‘What’s Happening in This Field’ are free for farmers and crofters to use.

They are appropriate for fields supporting barley, oats, wheat, grassland, beef, sheep, poultry, pigs, dairy, biodiversity, and nesting birds.

They ask the public to ‘Please enjoy responsible access’ and thank people for keeping their dogs on a lead.

It comes as lockdown restrictions begin to ease, with more people expected to be using the countryside in the coming months.

NFU Scotland’s Next Generation Chairman, Peter Moss said: “We all have a role to play in helping inform the public about the farming activities we are undertaking.

“The Next Generation group have produced a range of colourful and informative posters to help farmers engage with the public and tell their own personalised story to those taking access.

“By telling our own farming story, where we manage the environment whilst producing food, we can help ensure that those accessing these areas do so responsibly and safely.

“We also want to be positive and thank them for their continued support for Scottish produce – a trend we have seen increase throughout the pandemic."

Andrew Neilson, a farmer from East Brackenridge farm in Lanarkshire, has made use of the Next Generation groups posters.

He said: “Through recent lockdown months a huge amount of people have flocked to the countryside to enjoy its beautiful scenery for long walks and bike rides.

“I chose to take advantage of this and educate the public. We have used these to explain to passers-by what is happening in our fields.

"This also should deter certain cyclists from using our winter wheat crop as a mountain bike track."