Farm groups call for overhaul of livestock emissions accounting

A coalition of 42 farming organisations from 17 countries is urging governments to report agricultural methane separately from carbon dioxide.

The groups argue that distinguishing short-lived gases such as biogenic methane from long-lived gases including carbon dioxide would provide a clearer picture of agriculture’s impact on global warming.

Under the current approach, different greenhouse gases are commonly converted into a single carbon dioxide-equivalent figure using a measurement known as GWP100.

The coalition says this method “creates ambiguity by obscuring the warming impacts of the different gases”.

Its joint statement argues that GWP100 is useful when comparing long-lived greenhouse gases, such as carbon dioxide and nitrous oxide, but does not fully represent the warming behaviour of short-lived gases such as methane.

Unlike carbon dioxide, which accumulates in the atmosphere over long periods, methane is shorter lived but produces a powerful warming effect while it remains there.

The organisations are not calling for methane emissions to be ignored. Instead, they want short- and long-lived gases to be shown separately so their different effects can be reflected in climate policy.

The statement says: “The science is clear: emissions of long-lived gases must reach net zero by reducing as far as possible and then balancing with carbon storage or removals to prevent further warming.”

It adds: “In contrast, emissions of short-lived gases, like biogenic methane, only need to decline gradually to have the same effect.”

The coalition argues that recognising this difference would allow governments to set more appropriate emissions pathways for individual gases while continuing to pursue reductions across agriculture.

The NFU believes split-gas reporting would give farmers a better understanding of emissions produced on their businesses and help them target measures more effectively.

It also argues that more detailed reporting could lead to policies that better recognise the progress being made by livestock producers.

NFU president Tom Bradshaw said: “Being part of the solution to tackling climate change has always been a priority for British farmers, and methane reduction is a key part of that.”

He said the split-gas approach would distinguish gases such as methane from long-lived carbon dioxide emissions.

“This will help producers have a greater understanding of emissions on their farm allowing for better targeted mitigations, and more accurate measurements will enable science-based policy decisions that more clearly recognise the progress UK agriculture is making,” he added.

The NFU sees separate reporting as a step towards using a warming-based measure alongside the existing GWP100 system.

It has called for government, industry and the wider food supply chain to adopt a consistent dual-accounting approach when reporting agricultural emissions nationally.

This would allow emissions to continue being presented as carbon dioxide equivalents while also showing their estimated effect on warming.

The coalition says using separate categories would not restrict governments from setting ambitious targets for either methane or carbon dioxide.

Instead, it argues that policies could focus more directly on the warming caused by each gas and the contribution made by different industries.

The NFU has also welcomed the EU’s commitment to develop a harmonised method for measuring livestock emissions at farm level.

The EU Livestock Strategy says some existing methodologies may not fully capture variations between production systems, breeds, feeding regimes and management practices.

It also warns that widely used approaches could underrepresent the effect of improvements made on farms and the role of genetic diversity.

“More refined approaches are needed to better reflect real management practices and ensure a more accurate and fair assessment of livestock’s climate performance,” the strategy says.

Methane reduction remains a focus of the UK government’s Methane Action Plan, which covers agriculture, waste and fuel production.

The plan says farmers will be supported to “reduce methane emissions alongside improving farmers’ productivity, resilience and help their livelihoods”.

Mr Bradshaw said further reductions would depend on farmers being able to access practical technology and support.

“Government investment to allow farmers to access the tools and technology that are needed to further reduce emissions is essential,” he said.

“Accounting for agriculture’s greenhouse gas emissions is not straightforward, but our members are committed to reducing their emissions and the NFU will continue working with the government to ensure that future policy reflects both the latest science and the realities on farm.”

The international coalition is now pressing governments to avoid bundling methane and carbon dioxide together when setting future greenhouse gas commitments.

It says creating separate pathways for short- and long-lived emissions would support a clearer debate about what constitutes “fair and achievable” reductions for global agriculture.