Farm holiday lets set for refunds as Powys moves to ease 182-day tax rule

Farm holiday let businesses in mid Wales could be in line for refunds worth thousands of pounds after Powys County Council moved to ease controversial tax rules.

The council’s Cabinet backed plans on 24 March 2026 to scrap the premium element from backdated council tax bills on some holiday lets reclassified as second homes.

If approved by full council on 14 May, the changes would be applied retrospectively to April 2023, opening the door to significant repayments for affected operators.

The proposal offers a potential lifeline to farming families who rely on self-catering lets as a vital secondary income stream but have been unable to meet strict letting thresholds.

The move follows calls from Gwynedd Council to review the 182-night rule, signalling growing unease among local authorities about how the policy is working in practice.

Holiday lets in Wales must be rented for at least 182 nights a year to qualify for business rates. Properties that fall short are moved into council tax and can face second-home premiums of up to 300%, depending on the local authority.

In England and Scotland, the threshold is just 70 nights—less than half the Welsh requirement—raising concerns operators are being placed at a clear competitive disadvantage.

Welsh Government guidance introduced in 2023 gives councils discretion over how premiums are applied, urging them to consider local economic impacts.

It also highlights the role of farm diversification, such as barn conversions, and allows flexibility where properties are unsuitable for permanent occupation or where charges risk causing financial hardship.

If approved, Powys would become the first council to use these powers to remove premium charges from backdated bills while still applying standard council tax.

Gwion Llwyd, who runs Dioni Holiday Cottages alongside a hill farm in Dyffryn Ardudwy, said the shift shows councils are beginning to respond to mounting pressure.

“What we’re seeing now is local authorities starting to respond to how this policy is actually working for the communities they represent,” he said. “It’s encouraging to see our concerns being recognised, and we hope other councils will follow the lead set by Gwynedd and Powys.”

Mr Llwyd, who launched the Let’s Review 182 campaign in October 2025, said the issue goes to the heart of farm viability.

“For many farming families, these holiday lets aren’t a luxury – they are what keep the farm business viable,” he said. “The reality is that many of them are struggling to meet the threshold, not because they’re doing anything wrong, but because of the way the market operates, particularly in rural areas.”

He warned that rising costs are already forcing some operators out of the sector.

“Operators are facing bills they simply can’t afford, and we’re starting to see increasing numbers stepping back or closing altogether,” he said. “That has real consequences for rural communities that depend on tourism.”

Many Welsh operators fall short of the 182-night target due to shorter visitor seasons and the demands of farming, where peak agricultural periods can limit availability. Welsh Government figures suggest around 40% of self-catering properties fail to meet the threshold.

Planning restrictions on converted barns and outbuildings often prevent them from being used as permanent homes or sold on, leaving owners with few alternatives if they miss the letting requirement.

Powys County Council data shows the number of self-catering properties on the business rates list has fallen by 28% since April 2023 following widespread reclassification. It is unclear how many have since exited the market entirely, but industry figures warn closures are already rising.