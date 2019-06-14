Farm income declines in Scotland

Income dropped from £917m in 2017 to £672m last year

Official figures released by the Scottish government shows a total farming income decline of almost £250m in the last year.

The report, released on 11 June, shows total income from farming (TIFF) dropped from £917m in 2017 to £672m last year.

The Scottish Conservatives responded to the figures, calling them 'unacceptable'.

North East region MSP Peter Chapman said the report shows an 'awful reflection' of the government’s 'failure' to address the issue of agriculture after Brexit.

It is still unknown what Scotland's plan is for the future funding of the sector despite other UK nations having laid out their plans for their farmers post-Brexit.

Mr Chapman said: “The lack of schemes to support new entrants, and the government’s inability to produce its own plans for what happens after Brexit, must have some bearing on these figures.

“At the mart and in the field, I have heard the message loud and clear – Nicola Sturgeon’s government have done nothing for farmers and crofters in Scotland.

“The SNP need to produce their own Bill to handle direct payments after Britain leaves the EU.”

He added: “They have ignored the offers of help from Westminster but have left farmers in the dark in order to further their obsession with separation.”

Agriculture facts and figures in Scotland: 2019

Total Income from Farming 2018: £672m

Other Activities: £265m

Feed, Fertiliser, Lime & Seed: £915m

Farm Maintenance: £85m

Consumption of Fixed Capital: £457m

Rent, Interest & Hired Labour: £567m

Machinery Repairs & Fuel, Contract Work, Vets Fees & Other Exp: £989m

Subsidies: £502m

Cereals, Other Crops & Horticulture: £1,068m

Livestock: £1,153m

Livestock Products: £511m

Capital Formation: £185m

Total Costs: £3.01bn

Output & Support: £3.68bn