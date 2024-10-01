Farm input costs have increased by 44% since 2019, AHDB says

Farm input costs have increased by an average of 44% since 2019, according to new research published today by AHDB.

The research examined how farming costs have changed in line with inflation between December 2019 and May 2024.

The levy board's report took into account a ‘basket of goods’ based on typical costs incurred by farms.

Straw costs (bedding) more than doubled, while electricity, fertiliser, animal feed and motor fuels increased by 38-50%.

Other costs such as veterinary treatment, machinery, transport and labour costs were also included in the analysis.

When broken down by sector, pig farming saw the greatest input costs increase at 54%, with feed prices the main driver.

Dairy farms and beef and sheep farms saw a 44% and 39% increase respectively, with feed again making a considerable contribution.

For cereals and mixed farms, inputs increased by 43%, with fertiliser and machinery related costs being the key drivers.

While farm input costs increased by more than 40%, the total funding pot for agriculture in the UK has remained constant at £2.4 billion since the 2019-24 parliament.

Megan Hesketh, AHDB lead data analyst, said that, according to the analysis, the farming budget would need to increase by 44% to £3.4 billion just to offset the effect of inflation.

"This is without taking into account any other spending required to support the farming sector," she said.

Amandeep Kaur Purewal, AHDB senior economist, added: “Our research highlights the challenges faced by farmers as rising input costs continue to put pressure on their businesses.”