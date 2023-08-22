Farm known as home of Clydesdale horse now for sale

A Lanarkshire farm that is known as the home of the Clydesdale - the heavy horse breed noted for its strength and calm temperament - is now for sale.

Low Merryton Farm, once owned by the Duke of Hamilton, was home to Lawrence Drew, a pioneer in developing the Clydesdale breed.

Lawrence Drew offered some of the best quality Clydesdale Horses of the period at ‘on farm sales’ including the famous Prince of Wales stallion which sold for a reputed £1,500 in 1867, equivalent to £170,000 in today’s money.

It is reported that sales ran between 1879 and 1884 and drew buyers from throughout the UK, Ireland and beyond.

Low Merryton Farm extends to 158 ha (390 acres) with grazing land, arable land, a spacious farmhouse and traditional steading, as well as an extensive range of farm buildings.

The farm, which is on the market for £2,170,000 as a whole or in three lots has until recently been run as a dairy farm.

Alistair Christie of Galbraith, who is handling the sale, said: “This is an outstanding farm offering a rare opportunity to acquire a productive landholding offering significant potential for dairy farming, livestock or mixed agricultural use.

(Photo: Galbraith)

“The land is in good heart and the well-positioned farmhouse benefits from good views over the surrounding countryside.

"In addition there is an excellent range of farm buildings, and productive and versatile areas of grade 3(1) and 3(2) farmland which will be a significant asset to the purchaser.

“The link to the origins of the Clydesdale will also be of interest to those who appreciate this wonderful horse. We expect a great deal of interest from a number of different types of buyer.”

The farm is centred around the farmhouse and steading and the land is split by the M74, creating two separate blocks of land with access over the motorway via a private, shared flyover.

(Photo: Galbraith)

The farm steading retains many of its original features such as the tack and farriers’ room from when the Clydesdales were bred, produced and sold at the property.

The original oak-framed trusses can still be seen in the former stable buildings, now a cubicle shed.

There are two telecoms masts with leases in place located on the property.

There is 195 acres (78.90 ha) of arable/silage ground which is currently utilised for grazing livestock but has previously produced arable crops. There is 161.83 acres (65.49 ha) of permanent grazing and a further 5.21 acres (2.11 ha) of woodland.

It is understood from the seller that many areas of land now classed as silage and grazing have historically grown barley.

The majority of the land has stock proof fencing where livestock has previously grazed, further areas of the land have recently undergone fence repairs and new fences have been erected where required.

The first telecoms mast is currently leased to Hutchison 3G UK Limited and MBNL, generating an annual rent of £4,500.

A second telecoms mast is currently leased to Cornerstone Telecommunications Infrastructure Limited and generates an annual rent of £5,972.34.