Farm known for champion Aberdeen Angus cattle on market

A highly-regarded Aberdeenshire farm which was the birthplace of multi-championship prize-winning Aberdeen Angus cattle is now on the market.

Blelack Farm, available as a whole or in five separate lots, is a fully equipped holding situated in Deeside, on the outskirts of the Cairngorms National Park.

Rural property agency Savills is marking the farm, which consists of 639 acres of predominantly arable and rotational grass.

The farm has been synonymous with the breeding of prize pedigree herds of Aberdeen Angus and Charolais cattle since Graham’s father, Neil Massie OBE, first established the herd at the farm in 1970.

Since then, the name has been recognised worldwide. Its champions have dominated sales over the last 50 years, and Blelack has had more Aberdeen Angus Champions at the Perth and Stirling bull sales than any other herd in the breed’s history.

After having dispersed their Charolais cattle and adult section of the Aberdeen Angus herd, in what was a record breaking sale in 2016, Blelack’s Angus herd has since grown to 120 breeding animals.

These will be dispersed through United Auctions in October.

Graeme Massie said: “My father Neil Massie is rightly proud of what he has achieved here at Blelack. Now in his 80s, he is still involved with the herd and checks on them daily.

"His record over almost fifty years has secured Blelack’s place in the top echelons of the breed.”

The land at Blelack is farmed around the needs of the cattle unit, with cereals grown for feed and straw, although recent pre-sale downsizing has allowed for a contract agreement across the arable land, with spring barley being the principal crop.

If the farm is not sold as a whole, three distinct parcels of land of varying sizes are available as separate lots.

The land at Blelack is farmed around the needs of the cattle unit (Photo: Savills)

Also for sale, either as part of the complete farm or alone, is Balnastraid Steading, which offers development opportunities, and holds planning permission in principle for a residential dwelling.

There are range of large modern buildings including a new feed shed and indoor cattle handling system. The farm buildings are capable of housing over 300 cows.

These are situated conveniently towards the centre of the unit, allowing easy movement of stock around the farm.

200 cows have historically been out-wintered on the hill ground which benefits from good drainage and hardstanding.

Rory Galloway for Savills said the sale of Blelack marked a 'truly exceptional opportunity' to own a 'first class set up and the name itself'.

"Not only do we anticipate great interest in Blelack Farm but also in its famous herd when it is brought to auction in the autumn.

"[The farm] is a valuable brand from which any future commercial herds can only benefit," he added.