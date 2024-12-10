Farm launches initiative to give new entrant their 'first big break'

A County Durham estate has launched an initiative designed to give a new entrant to farming their 'first big break'.

The Lartington Estate says its Next Generation Farmer (NGF) project aims to support the next generation of farmers.

As part of it, a 167-acre farm, including a contemporary home, will be made available to a tenant, supporting them to step into the industry.

The tenancy, managed by property and business consultancy GFW, will run for a total of five years.

At the end of the term, the tenant will vacate the farm to move onto their next venture, making way for another aspiring farmer.

Lartington says this will ensure the opportunity continues to support those who might otherwise struggle to secure a tenancy.

Located just outside of Barnard Castle, the farmland comprises grassland amounting to 167-acres.

This includes a mix of agricultural buildings including a former dairy and hay barn, as well as a newly refurbished two-bedroom home.

Carolyn Milburn, partner at GFW and manager of the estate, said: “This initiative that will give aspiring farmers a unique opportunity to gain hands-on experience and develop their skills in a supportive environment.

"By providing access to resources and mentorship, the project hopes to break down some of the barriers that prevent new entrants from getting started in farming.

"It's about creating a pathway for the next generation to thrive in the industry.”

The initiative is designed for individuals who are new to farming and who would typically face barriers when competing for traditional tenancies.

Larthington envisions this programme as a stepping stone, providing the tools and experience needed to establish a farming career.

New entrants who are interested in applying to the project can contact www.gfwllp.co.uk.