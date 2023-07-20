Farm leader raises industry's 'uncertainties' with Welsh Secretary

Uncertainties faced by the farming industry in Wales and what support is required from both the UK and Welsh governments have been put in the spotlight.

The concerns were highlighted in a meeting in London between the Farmers' Union of Wales (FUW) and Secretary of State for Wales, David TC Davies.

FUW's president, Ian Rickman, told Mr Davies that the UK government must 'put its money where its mouth is' in regards to Wales' new Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS).

The SFS is a significant scheme that will set out payment mechanisms for the Welsh farming industry in the future.

But Mr Rickman said the scheme offered an opportunity to support Welsh farmers only if the "right financial package" was received from Westminster.

He said following the meeting with the Secretary of State: “Whilst it is vitally important that the Welsh government design a scheme that truly works for every farm in Wales, it is also imperative we have the budget to deliver it.

“The UK government must put its money where its mouth is and show its commitment to Welsh agriculture by delivering the necessary funding from 2025, outside of the Barnett Formula.”

Another post-Brexit change facing the farming industry is the requirement for veterinary declarations for EU exports, Mr Rickman told Mr Davies.

The regulation will come into force on 13 December 2023 and relates to the export of animals / animal parts into the bloc.

Whilst meat may be destined for the UK market, the export of animal parts, such as fifth quarters and hides, into the EU means that the vast majority of farmers, who are not members of a Farm Assurance scheme, will require a veterinary declaration.

Mr Rickman said the UK government had committed to an "arduous scheme without recognition of current limitations and the subsequent difficulties of having an evidence chain that runs throughout the supply chain".

“We believe this requirement represents more ‘gold-plating’ of EU regulation," the FUW president said.

"However, given that this regulation will come into force later this year, we need the UK government and Defra to work with the industry to ensure a system to accommodate the requirement exists and is fit for purpose.”