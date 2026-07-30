Farm leaders demand action over Brazilian beef import risk

Farm leaders have warned that Brazilian meat affected by tighter European Union requirements could be redirected to the UK unless ministers act.

The Ulster Farmers’ Union is pressing the government to consider stronger controls on Brazilian beef, poultry and other animal products.

Its intervention follows a European Commission decision to remove Brazil from the list of countries authorised to export certain beef products to the EU from September.

The measure relates to concerns over compliance with antimicrobial controls and livestock traceability requirements.

The UFU wants the UK Government to explain how it will respond before the EU changes take effect.

It is also seeking assurances that any Brazilian products entering the UK will comply fully with domestic rules on traceability, veterinary medicines and production standards.

The union has written to all Northern Ireland MPs, several of whom have agreed to raise the issue at Westminster.

Its concerns have also been raised directly with Defra minister Stephen Morgan through correspondence and discussions.

UFU deputy president Clement Lynch said: “The UFU has been actively raising this issue with MPs and directly with the UK Government.”

“We need assurances that the UK will not become a destination for products that can no longer access the European market because of concerns over traceability, antimicrobial controls or production methods.”

The UFU is particularly concerned about products made using practices that would not be permitted in the UK entering the domestic supply chain.

Mr Lynch highlighted the use of growth-promoting hormones, which are banned in UK livestock production.

“The prospect of beef or poultry produced using growth-promoting hormones entering the Northern Ireland and wider UK supply chain is extremely concerning,” he said.

“These hormones are banned in the UK, and our farmers operate under strict rules designed to protect animal welfare, food safety and consumer confidence.”

The union said it wanted clear guarantees that imports would meet standards equivalent to those required of domestic farmers.

“It would be completely unacceptable for local farmers to be required to meet these high standards while being undercut by imported products produced to standards that would not be permitted here,” Mr Lynch said.

The UFU fears products unable to access parts of the EU market could be redirected elsewhere, increasing competition in the UK.

It argues that additional supplies could weaken demand for locally produced beef and poultry and place downward pressure on prices paid to farmers.

“Brazil is a major global exporter, and even a relatively small increase in the volume of beef or poultry entering the UK could place further downward pressure on farmgate prices,” Mr Lynch said.

The union said beef producers were already facing market uncertainty, while processors had raised concerns about possible disruption across the supply chain.

It has also contacted farming organisations elsewhere in the UK and the Irish Farmers’ Association to discuss the potential implications.

The UFU has not specified whether it wants a temporary suspension, tighter inspections or additional certification requirements.

It is also unclear how any new controls would apply across Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

Mr Lynch said ministers should respond before any change in trade flows affected domestic producers.

“The clock is ticking,” he said.

“The UK Government must act before trade is redirected, rather than waiting until damage has already been done to our domestic farming industry.”

The UFU said it would continue pressing for protections covering farmers, consumers and food standards.