Farm leaders launch parliamentary group focussed on food security

Farm leaders have launched a new All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) with an aim to help MPs and peers recognise the importance of British food security.

The APPG for Food Security was unveiled by leading industry bodies to advocate specifically for the eggs, pigs and poultry sectors within parliament.

Recognising the link between food security and national security, the APPG aims to highlight the sectors' role in feeding the nation.

APPGs are a form of informal cross-party group covering a specific policy or geographic area.

While they have no formal status within parliament, most MPs are involved with APPGs.

They are seen as a useful way for external organisations to engage with an interested group of MPs or peers.

The NFU, British Poultry Council, British Egg Industry Council and the National Pig Association launched the group on the recent Back British Farming Day.

It follows a tough year for the industry, with a collapse in farmer confidence driven by record inflation, falls in farm income and a changing climate with unprecedented weather patterns.

A spokesperson for the National Pig Association explained that the new group would address the challenges and opportunities facing food producers across the UK.

He said: "We discussed our vision and desired outcome for the group over the year, where members expressed a desire not only to highlight the acute issues facing farmers, but also the factors effecting the food supply chain more broadly, those which ultimately impact our country's food security.

"Some of the topics discussed included biosecurity and borders, climate change, access to skilled staff and vets in abattoirs, all matters which are very important within the pig industry.

"The next steps for the group are for us to agree a work programme for the year ahead with the officers, and start planning a roster of APPG events."

It comes as the NFU recently called on the Labour government to boost the agriculture budget to £5.6 billion.

A bigger farming budget was 'essential' in giving farmers the confidence they 'desperately need' to invest in the future, the union said.