Farm leaders slam UK's post-Brexit border as 'world's least efficient'

The UK's post-Brexit border has been criticised by farming and growing groups as the most expensive and least efficient in the world.

The government's ambition to develop the "world’s most effective border by 2025" was sharply criticised in a parliamentary session on Tuesday (25 March).

Experts highlighted to the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee that growers faced inefficiencies, high costs, and inadequate communication from the government.

Nigel Jenney, chief executive of the Fresh Produce Consortium (FPC), described the reality starkly: “Our world-leading border is currently the most expensive and least efficient globally.

"This is a self-imposed crisis creating huge distress and significant additional costs that ultimately consumers must shoulder.”

Sally Cullimore, technical policy manager at the Horticultural Trade Association (HTA), told MPs who sit on EFRA that the "current blueprint simply doesn't work for our industry".

"We are aghast at how things have been managed and deeply concerned about the lack of data provided to experts at the border."

Mr Jenney warned the parliamentary committee that exporting fresh produce to Europe had "become nearly impossible."

The repercussions of increased phytosanitary (SPS) controls have particularly impacted small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), industry bodies say, as they constitute 80% of businesses importing.

Firms face average additional costs of £14,000 per 100 consignments due to the Common Usage Charge (CUC) fees, leading to an annual bill of around £200 million for the industry.

Nicola Mallen, head of trade at Logistics UK, highlighted to EFRA the critical role of the 'groupage' model, warning that it had increasingly becoming unviable.

"SMEs cannot absorb these spiralling costs, pushing prices higher for consumers," she warned.

The issue of costly border delays was underscored: "Every hour of waiting costs businesses an extra £50-60. These cumulative expenses are driving European logistics companies away."

A recurring theme during the committee session was the UK government's inadequate communication.

Mr Jenney criticised the persistent lack of response from Defra, saying: “Questions we've been raising for years remain unanswered. Our proactive planning and suggestions have been knowingly ignored.”

He expressed particular frustration with the centralised control at Sevington Border Control Post (BCP), noting it monopolises inspections, starving regional facilities of business.

“We import 65% of our fresh produce and 80% of flowers. Getting this right is imperative, but we’re investing vast sums without clear benefit,” he explained.

Mr Jenney also highlighted the urgent need for around-the-clock inspection resources, which despite substantial investment from industry members, remain unauthorised by Defra, compounding inefficiencies.

“We have offered regional control point inspection facilities for a least cost solution. Our track record demonstrates we can self-manage effectively," Mr Jenney asserted.

Katrina Walsh, strategy director at the International Meat Trade Association, cited “preparation fatigue” to MPs, describing the repeated postponement of deadlines and the lack of expert governmental advice.

At the end of the session, Mr Jenney concluded: “Enough is enough. We have a self-made crisis on our hands. We need real solutions, not just rhetoric.”