Farm leaders warn politicians: Deliver stability or risk rural Wales

Welsh farming leaders have fired a clear warning shot ahead of the next Senedd election, urging politicians to deliver certainty on funding, regulation and taxation — or risk undermining the future of rural Wales.

NFU Cymru and the Farmers’ Union of Wales (FUW) used a joint fringe event at the Welsh Conservative conference in Llandudno to set out seven shared priorities for the next Welsh Government, presenting a rare show of unity at a pivotal political moment.

With the next Senedd election on the horizon and the Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS) continuing to generate debate across the sector, both unions pressed for long-term stability and a stronger rural voice in Cardiff Bay.

The event was opened by Welsh Conservative Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Rural Affairs Sam Kurtz MS. FUW President Ian Rickman and NFU Cymru President Abi Reader then outlined ambitions spanning funding, food security, disease control and land use.

At the heart of the discussion was the future of the SFS — a policy that has faced sustained scrutiny from farmers concerned about its practical and financial impact.

Mr Rickman said the scheme “has the potential to be a policy that supports Welsh farming to deliver for our environment, economy, and communities”, but insisted the next administration “must commit to developing it further and ensure it delivers fair rewards for the work farmers do every day”.

Both unions argued that without fair, multi-year funding settlements, farmers will lack the confidence to invest for the future.

They also called for a dedicated Welsh Food Plan to strengthen domestic food production and bolster national food security — an issue they suggested should sit higher on the political agenda.

Cutting what they described as excessive on-farm bureaucracy was another key demand. The unions reiterated calls for a science-led strategy to eradicate bovine TB and renewed concerns about NVZ regulations, which they say continue to create unintended consequences for family-run businesses.

Alongside regulatory reform, both organisations stressed the need for a balanced approach to land use — one that meets environmental and social expectations without displacing productive agriculture.

The conference also provided an opportunity to reflect on the sector’s 14-month dispute with the UK Government over inheritance tax reforms.

Both presidents thanked the Welsh Conservatives for their support during the campaign. Ms Reader described December’s outcome as “a fantastic” result after a “long, hard-fought campaign”, highlighting the decision to raise the threshold at which IHT applies.

“Whilst the policy of taxing business assets as if they are personal wealth remains misguided,” she said, changes to the thresholds and transferability provisions now place “most family farms in Wales outside the reach of this highly destructive tax”.

Despite acknowledging significant pressures — from policy reform to disease and regulatory change — the unions insisted the industry is not short of solutions.

“Every single person in Wales depends on the future of Welsh farming, whether for the food on their plate or the livelihoods sustained by the industry,” Ms Reader said.

“Farmers want to continue playing their part in a strong, sustainable and successful Wales, but they need the support and stability to do so.”

Concluding the event, Mr Rickman said the unions would work with the next Welsh Government “whatever its composition” to ensure farming remains “the beating heart of rural Wales; supporting our economy, our language, and our communities”.

With the election approaching, both unions made clear they intend to keep farming — and its funding — firmly at the centre of the political debate.