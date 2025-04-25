Farm leaders welcome chancellor's pledge not to rush UK-US trade talks

Farm leaders have welcomed Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ assurance that the government will not "rush into anything" regarding ongoing trade talks with the US.

The chancellor’s comments came in response to speculation over potential tariff cuts on US agricultural imports, including beef and dairy.

“We’re not going to rush a deal. We want to get the right deal that’s in our national interest, and those talks are ongoing,” Ms Reeves said.

Asked about her discussions with the Trump administration, she added: “We’re not going to be, I don’t think, discussing the intricacies of autos and food standards.”

The US has long pushed for greater access to the UK’s agricultural market and to see Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) measures removed to enable the import of produce which would be illegal to produce in the UK.

Hormone treated beef, and pork or chicken treated with anti-microbial washes, are banned practices in the UK and European Union, but allowed in the United States.

Responding to Ms Reeves comments, NFU Scotland said the government’s "careful approach" to international trade must be matched by a commitment to prioritising British produce in domestic markets.

The union added that there must be immediate action to strengthen the UK's food supply chains and ensure better support for farmers.

“We welcome the chancellor’s commitment to taking a careful approach to trade, but caution abroad must come with action at home,” said the union's president, Andrew Connon.

“Our farmers are already being undercut in supermarkets, long before any new deal is signed.”

Mr Connon also praised Ms Reeves commitment to preserving the UK’s food standards during trade talks, but said this must be reflected in domestic sourcing and labelling policies.

“Our members are proud to produce food to some of the highest standards in the world,” he explained.

It comes as farmers and growers across the country have been let down by previous governments with recent post-Brexit trade deals.

The Australia and New Zealand deals liberalised the UK’s most sensitive agricultural markets, with not much in return for farmers to benefit.

Meanwhile, in the case of the CPTPP, the previous government granted additional market access for eggs to countries which have lower animal welfare standards than the UK.

However, the Labour government has repeatedly promised that it would not repeat the mistakes of past trade deals.