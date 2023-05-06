Farm leaders welcome upcoming Food Summit on 16 May

Farm leaders have welcomed news that the government will host a Food Summit later this month, with calls being made to make it an annual event.

Last year, prime minister Rishi Sunak made a commitment to the farming industry to host a Food Summit.

The event will take place on 16 May, with it likely hoping to ramp up domestic food production amid heightened inflation and fresh produce shortages.

Welcoming the move, NFU President Minette Batters said the government should make it an annual initiative to boost British food prodcution.

She said it would 'mark a turning point' in how previous governments had prioritised the supply of UK produced food.

“The past 18 months have been a stark reminder of how vulnerable the nation’s food security is," Mrs Batters said.

"It has been a wake-up call for the importance of a secure domestic supply of food, and it is vital that the summit delivers actions, not just words.

"A start would be a serious commitment from government to maintaining Britain’s food production self-sufficiency level at 60%."

The NFU president also called for a statutory duty to report on domestic food production and utilise powers under the Agriculture Act to make supply chains fairer.