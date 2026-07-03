Farm loses 135 sheep in overnight theft

Police are investigating a major livestock theft after 135 sheep worth around £18,000 were stolen from a Hampshire farm overnight.

The animals were taken from a farm in the Hursley area between 5pm on Saturday 27 June and 6am on Sunday 28 June.

Hampshire Police said officers are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

The force is asking people who were in the area overnight to consider whether they saw or heard anything suspicious, including unusual vehicle movements or activity near farmland.

The theft represents a significant loss for the farm business and comes amid continuing concern over rural crime affecting farmers.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference 44260305948.

Information can also be reported online through Hampshire Police’s website.