Farm machinery thief jailed for nearly four years over theft conspiracy

Hughes was banned from farms across five counties for five years (Photo: Avon and Somerset Police)

A man has been jailed for nearly four years for conspiring to steal agricultural machinery, following a police investigation into rural equipment thefts worth hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Charlie Hughes, 29, of Ilchester, was sentenced to 47 months in prison at Taunton Crown Court, sitting at North Somerset Court House, on 23 October.

Avon and Somerset Police confirmed the sentence on 12 November after Hughes admitted conspiracy to steal agricultural and plant machinery across the West Country.

The case followed an investigation into the theft of farming equipment from rural communities across south-west England and south Wales between March and November 2025.

Police previously revealed that the wider investigation involved stolen farming equipment worth hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Alongside his prison sentence, Hughes received a five-year criminal behaviour order restricting his access to farms, agricultural premises and private property across Devon, Dorset, Gwent, Somerset and Wiltshire.

Under the order, he is prohibited from entering or attempting to enter these premises without prior written permission from the owner or occupier.

Hughes is also banned from keeping vehicles, agricultural machinery or plant equipment on his land unless he can provide written proof of ownership, permission from the owner or a hire purchase agreement.

The restrictions also prevent him from transporting or attempting to sell vehicles and machinery without proof of lawful ownership.

Breaching the order could result in a further prison sentence of up to five years.

His 47-month sentence also included the activation of a previously suspended sentence for handling stolen goods.

A second defendant, Eli Isaacs, 38, of Standerwick, is awaiting sentencing after admitting involvement in the theft conspiracy.

Isaacs remains on conditional court bail, including an overnight curfew monitored by an electronic tag. A sentencing date has yet to be confirmed.

Detective Constable Simon Ledbury, the officer in the case, highlighted the impact of machinery theft on farming communities and rural businesses.

He said: “Farmers and rural businesses play a vital role in our communities and economy. Theft and other criminal activity can have a devastating effect on those affected.”

Welcoming the outcome, DC Ledbury added: “We are pleased that this offender has been brought to justice and hope this outcome provides reassurance to those who have been impacted by rural crime.”