Farm near Falkirk now on open market

The farm sale, located outside Falkirk, is attracting a lot of attention

A working farm near Falkirk which is now on the open market is drawing lots of interest from potential buyers.

Whiteside Farm includes 28.56 acres of land, a farmhouse and two outbuildings, rural property firm Baird Lumsden says.

It is located just south east of Falkirk, Stirlingshire, and is being marketed at offers over £330,000.

With its elevated rural position, the farm boasts panoramic views across to Grangemouth and the firth of Forth.







Rarely available on the open market, the current owners have lived and worked at the property for the last thirty years.

The farm cottage has been converted to two bedrooms as a means of creating more living accommodation but could readily be re-converted.

Jennifer Campbell of Baird Lumsden who is handling the marketing process said: “The combination of a residential property together with good outbuildings and a generous area of land are rarely brought to the market especially in such an accessible and central location.

“This is a property with enviable boundaries and outstanding views.

“We approached the market seeking offers around £330,000 and so far, we have had an exceptionally high volume of enquiries.”