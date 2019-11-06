Farm ordered to pay £28k after telescopic handler death

The Yorkshire-based company was fined £18,000 and ordered to pay £10,690 costs (Stock photo)

A farming partnership has been ordered to pay out over £28,000 after a former worker was accidentally driven over and killed by a telescopic handler.

The man, who was previously employed on the Yorkshire farm before his retirement, was struck by the machinery driven by farmer Anthony Ackroyd back in February 2017.

The incident occurred at Waller House Farm in Wighill, Tadcaster when Mr Ackroyd was driving the JCB telescopic handler carrying three bales of hay on the front, severely restricting forward visibility.

He could not see the deceased and drove over him, killing him instantly.







The partnership, B A L Ackroyd, has now been sentenced for safety breaches.

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found the deceased had been previously employed on the farm before his retirement.

He lived in a cottage adjacent to the farm and was a regular visitor, carrying out work such as gardening.

In addition, Mr Ackroyd was carrying an employee of the farm who was standing on the mounting step of the vehicle in such a way that had he slipped off the step, he would have fallen directly under the wheels of the machine.

B A L Ackroyd pleaded guilty to breaching Section 2 (1) and Section 3 (1) of the Health & Safety at Work etc Act 1974.

The company has been fined £18,000 and ordered to pay £10,690 costs.

Speaking after the hearing, HSE inspector Julian Franklin said the case was a 'tragic and wholly avoidable' incident.

“Drivers should ensure that they can always see in front of them or take equally effective precautions.

“Vehicles at work continue to be a major cause of fatal and major injuries; every year there are over 5000 incidents involving transport in the workplace.

“About 50 of these result in people being killed,” he said.