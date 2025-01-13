Farm ordered to pay out £140k after man fell off barn roof

A Hampshire farming company has been ordered to pay out over £140,000 after a man was left seriously injured when he fell through a barn roof.

The 37-year-old, from Bursledon, had been helping his friend repair a fire-damaged storage barn at Dodwell Farm Ltd on 9 February 2023.

The man had been at the top of a sloped roof fixing new panels to timbers, but they weren’t strong enough to hold his weight.

They gave way when he stood on them and he fell through to the hard surface about 10 metres below.

The injuries he sustained were severe and resulted in an extended period in hospital.

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found that safety measures such as barriers, netting or access equipment were not in place.

The watchdog said Dodwell Farm had failed to take appropriate precautions to ensure the safety of workers, and others affected by the work, when replacing the barn roof.

Working at height remains one of the biggest causes of fatalities and major injuries, with common cases including falls from ladders and through fragile surfaces.

Dodwell Farm, of Bursledon, pleaded guilty to breaching Section 3(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc Act 1974.

The company was fined £133,000 and was ordered to pay £8,816 costs plus £2,000 surcharge at a hearing at Southampton Magistrates Court on 3 January 2025.

After the hearing, HSE inspector Nicola Pinckney said too many workers are injured and killed every year as a result of falling from height.

She said: “The sentence imposed on Dodwell Farm should underline to everyone who carries out work at height that the courts, and HSE, take a failure to follow the regulations extremely seriously.

“Measures to prevent the accident, such as avoiding working from the roof, protecting fragile surfaces and having netting in place, are well known and readily available.

“HSE will not hesitate to take action against companies which do not do all that they should to keep people safe.”