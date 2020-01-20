Farm owned by family estate since 1860 now on market

The farm is part of Whitbourne Estate, a family estate which has been owned and run by the Evans family since Victorian times

A farm on the Worcestershire Herefordshire border which has been part of a family estate since 1860 has been brought to the market for the first time in 160 years.

Fincher’s Farm, located in Whitbourne, is a historic Grade II listed farmhouse which includes 1.38 acres of land and two further outbuildings.

According to property consultancy Fisher German, the site has significant development potential.

The farm is part of Whitbourne Estate, a family estate which has been owned and run by the Evans family since Victorian times.

The traditional estate is engaged in farming, forestry, property and has a commercial shoot, and in recent years has diversified into leisure and education.

This includes the opening of the fine dining restaurant Green Cow Kitchens and luxury events venue Crumplebury which sits on the far side of the estate.

There is also Longlands Care Farm which supports vulnerable young people who have been excluded from mainstream education.

Fincher’s Farm owner, Joe Evans said: “The farmhouse and barns are amazing buildings and we hope that the sale will bring a new lease of life to what is a very special place.

“The fact that the farm is offered for sale after 160 years of private ownership presents an excellent opportunity to potential purchasers as there are a number of different ways the site could be developed.

“Not only is the farm in a beautiful location, it is also very accessible with good road links nearby.”

The Fincher’s Farm auction is expected to last for four weeks and is live on the Fisher German website.

Tom Dennes, of Fisher German, said the farm has 'huge development potential'.

“We would expect the site to attract both private individuals looking to either accommodate relatives or use the barns for business purposes, such as converting them into holiday homes, or developers interested in converting three properties.

“There may also be the opportunity to purchase additional land adjoining the site by private negotiation,” Mr Dennes said.

“We expect our online auction facility to generate extra activity and deliver a better outcome for our clients.”