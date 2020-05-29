Farm pranks uploaded on TikTok 'grossly irresponsible'

Irish farm groups have hit out at those recording pranks with farm machinery (Photo: Screenshot from TikTok)

Dangerous farm pranks uploaded on social media channels such as TikTok have prompted a furious backlash among Irish farming industry groups.

The antics of some farm workers in videos uploaded on the popular website has been described as 'shocking' by Ireland's Health and Safety Authority (HSA).

The safety watchdog has called for a zero-tolerance approach to be taken when dealing with on-farm pranks, some of them considered highly dangerous.

One clip shows a young farm worker riding a quad bike up a steep hill before it slides back down, almost overturning.







And another video, uploaded onto TikTok, shows a man sitting on the front of tractor as it cuts silage.

Mark Cullen, assistant chief executive of the HSA, said it was 'pure luck' that some of individuals in the videos were not seriously injured or killed.

He said: “Not only is there a complete lack of even the most basic safety precautions, there is a complete lack of common sense and total disregard for their own safety and the safety of those around them.

“Farmers and contractors must take a zero-tolerance approach with this type of behaviour and make it clear to farm workers that under no circumstances is it acceptable.

“The workers themselves need to seriously reflect on their actions and consider the consequences for themselves and their families if a serious incident occurred.

“The HSA will not hesitate to take robust action where we can identify the individuals and the employers concerned,” Mr Cullen said.

The Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) added that the practice was 'grossly irresponsible' as an accident was 'waiting to happen'.

IFA president Tim Cullinan said: "I am disgusted that people could be so casual and have no regard for the dangers involved in what they are doing.

With eight farm fatalities already this year in Ireland, Mr Cullinan said those carrying on performing prank should take a 'hard look at themselves'.

“Too often, people are not willing to act responsibly and identify the risks,” he said.

“All farmers and contractors need to make it clear to their employees that engaging in these practices is a sackable offence."