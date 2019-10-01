Farm safety initiative focuses on working at height

A renewed focus has been called to tackle the number of preventable deaths and injuries as a result of working at height

Farmers will be focusing on how they can complete work at height safely as work continues to reduce the number of accidents on farm.

A campaign by the Farm Safety Partnership (FSP) aims to reduce on-farm deaths and injuries by 50 percent by 2023.

It follows the release of figures which shows that agriculture is still the deadliest UK industry.

Thirty-nine people lost their lives on farms in one year alone, according to the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).







To help battle this, the FSP will be sharing new guidance from now until December on how best to approach any work that needs doing at a height.

Farmers are told to avoid roof work or work at height and to use a professional contractor with the knowledge and experience instead.

Where maintenance work at height cannot be avoided, plan ahead to make sure you have the right equipment and training, the FSP says.

NFU Vice President and FSP chairman Stuart Roberts said: “During the last few months of the year many farmers look to do general maintenance around the farm.

“While we farmers like to consider ourselves a jack of all trades, we need to start asking ourselves, what if the shoe was on the other foot? Would we let a builder grow our crops or care for our livestock?

“Even if we’ve always done something a certain way, we need to take the time to consider the safest course of action.

“A safe workplace is not only crucial for our welfare and the welfare of our employees, but for the sustainability of our businesses too,” he said.