Farm Safety Week: Last year's 26 farm fatalities 'could be prevented'

Despite improvements in farmer attitudes and behaviours, many of the 26 on-farm deaths last year could have been prevented, campaigners have said.

Farming has the poorest safety record of any occupation, with 26 people losing their lives on British farms over the past year.

Of those killed in England, Scotland and Wales, 21 were farm workers and 6 were members of the public, including a child, according to figures by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

And an additional 23,000 farm workers suffer from long term ill-health or serious injury in the farming industry every year.

The Farm Safety Foundation (Yellow Wellies), the charity behind the annual Farm Safety Week campaign which started today (17 July), said that "something needs to change".

Stephanie Berkeley, who is manager of the charity, said: “The release of this year’s figures serves as a sombre reminder of why Farm Safety Week matters and why we must all do more to address the poor safety record in the industry.

"This is not just our problem – it is a worldwide problem. According to the International Labour Office (ILO) agriculture employs half of the world’s labour force but remains one of the three most hazardous sectors of activity.

"However, in Britain, for a sector that employs 472,000 people which is only 1% of the working population, the fatality rate in agriculture accounts for a shocking 18% of all deaths in the workplace."

The picture remains similar in Northern Ireland where farming accounted for 3 of the 8 (38%) reported workplace fatalities in 2022-2023.

And in the Republic of Ireland, farming - which accounts for 8% of the workforce - has 40% of all workplace fatal incidents.

Ms Berkeley said: “The UK & Ireland recorded a total of 42 farm-related deaths over the past year. 42 families and communities devastated by the loss of a loved one.

“This is why, Farm Safety Week matters. It is personal. Every year, hundreds of people, organisations and communities support the campaign.

"Unions, YFCs, and many key agricultural businesses work with us throughout the week to share important safety reminders, remember those people who have been affected by death and injuries, and ultimately campaign for safer farms for everyone.”

Sue Thompson, head of agriculture at HSE, warned that agriculture "continues to fall short" when it came to managing risk in the workplace.

"It is all the more tragic that we still see children killed by farming activities," she said, "As an industry we must not tolerate this any longer.

"We need everyone to play their part to improve the culture and change the poor behaviours we see far too frequently.

“Awareness of the hazards and health risks and legal requirements has never been higher. It’s great that Farm Safety Week brings the issue into focus."