Farm Safety Week: NFU urges farmers to take five-minute pause before tasks

Farmers are being encouraged to take a five-minute pause and think about the task in front of them as part of a new campaign aiming to lower on-farm fatalities.

This Farm Safety Week the NFU has launched the ‘Take 5 to Stay Alive’ campaign to change attitudes towards farm safety and prevent life-changing and fatal accidents.

The campaign encourages everyone working on a farm to take a five-minute pause and think about the safety precautions they could take before starting a task.

Actions include everything from remembering to put on a seatbelt and engaging the Safe Stop principle when using a vehicle, to wearing a helmet when riding an ATV or staying vigilant when working at height or with livestock.

Figures for 1 April 2022 to 31 March 2023 show that of the 27 people killed on British farms - 21 were workers with a three-year-old child among six members of the public to lose their lives.

The union's campaign has been launched during Yellow Wellies’ eleventh Farm Safety Week, which began on Monday and finishes on Friday.

As part of the campaign, the NFU has produced a number of vlogs on social media.

"It only takes a second for a life changing or fatal injury to occur when it comes to PTO shafts."

"There's been an appalling rise in farm deaths & accidents recently, & we have to think more & talk more about farm safety."

"There's been an appalling rise in farm deaths & accidents recently, & we have to think more & talk more about farm safety." NFU Vice President David Exwood encourages members to 'Take 5 to Stay Alive' as part of Farm Safety Week.

NFU vice president, David Exwood, said: “Our new campaign gets to the core of this year’s theme of ‘Farm Safety Starts with Me’. We all know the main causes of on-farm accidents.

"By taking a few seconds to think before we start a job, it gives us chance to put in place those small, cost effective, life-saving actions which can stop tragic incidents from happening.

“Five minutes or even five seconds could save a life or stop a life-changing accident. By making this small behavioural change, we are protecting the most important part of our businesses - ourselves.”