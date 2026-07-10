Farm sales rise to highest first-half level in almost 20 years

More English farms have come to market than at any comparable point for almost 20 years, despite the total acreage available remaining largely unchanged.

Analysis of Strutt & Parker’s Farmland Database shows 177 farms were publicly launched during the first six months of 2026, compared with 167 in the same period of 2025.

That is 16% above the five-year average, although the total amount of land brought to the open market remained steady at just under 58,500 acres.

Strutt & Parker said the figures point to an uneven farmland market, with strong demand for top-quality and specialist farms but thinner interest in some arable areas.

Sam Holt, Head of Estates & Farm Agency at Strutt & Parker, said the market had shown a mixed picture so far this year.

“It has been a mixed picture for the farmland market in England during the first six months of 2026, with pockets of real strength, alongside areas where buyers are being very selective,” he said.

He said the overall market remained resilient, but with wide variations in supply, demand and prices depending on location and farm quality.

The regional picture also varies, with the South West and East of England seeing an increase in the number of farms offered for sale.

By contrast, other areas, particularly the North of England, recorded a slight fall in the number of farms and estates available.

Demand has also been uneven, with the strongest interest focused on high-quality holdings and well-equipped specialist units.

“We have seen renewed demand in some areas, with a notable increase in the number of deals struck over the past three weeks,” Mr Holt said.

He added that the best farms and estates continued to attract strong interest, new buyers and, in some cases, multiple bids.

Dairy and poultry buyers are showing particularly strong interest in well-equipped farms.

Strutt & Parker pointed to Whattall Farm, a dairy unit in North Shropshire, which went under offer within two months after competitive bidding from local farmers.

International buyers also continue to show interest in prime residential estates.

But stronger demand is not being felt across the whole market.

Mr Holt said some sparsely populated arable areas were seeing thinner demand than in the past, reflecting pressure on cereal growers’ incomes and 18 months of uncertainty around farming and taxation policy.

Demand for larger estates has also been patchy, with some properties that failed to sell last year being relaunched in smaller lots to attract a wider range of buyers.

Average arable land values sold in the first half of 2026 stood at £10,500 per acre, according to the database.

Strutt & Parker said early evidence suggested less arable land was selling above £12,000 per acre than previously.

The average arable value for the first half of 2026 is currently 6% below 2025 levels, although the gap could narrow as more sales data becomes available.

Mr Holt said average arable values remain high by historic standards, at around £1,500 per acre above pre-Covid levels.

Pasture land values have also softened slightly, with the average price paid in the first half of 2026 standing at £8,600 per acre, 3% lower than in 2025.

Mr Holt said conditions in the farmland market were expected to remain variable over the coming months.

He said the publication of the Farming Roadmap had provided more clarity on the government’s long-term direction for agriculture, although questions remain over implementation and delivery.

Political uncertainty and speculation over future taxation policy could also influence market sentiment.

“The more influential factor when it comes to sentiment is likely to be the resignation of Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, which has introduced uncertainty to the market and some speculation about future taxation policy,” Mr Holt said.

Despite the uncertainty, he said most buyers were still taking a long-term view.

“Most buyers intend to hold any new acquisitions for the long term and are prepared to take a view on short-term market fluctuations,” he said.

Strutt & Parker said the market is likely to remain resilient but uneven, with quality, location and farm type continuing to play a major role in buyer appetite.