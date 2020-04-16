Farm security: Preventing unwanted access at former dairy

NFU research has shown that the cost of crime in the countryside is at its highest in five years

In October 2019 Tey Farm Systems was approached by a customer in Hertfordshire asking them to secure some former agricultural buildings that were lying empty.

The buildings had once been used as a dairy and, more recently, for the storage of machinery, fertiliser and fresh produce grown on the surrounding land.

The site was in the process of being redeveloped and the property owner wanted to prevent unwanted access to the vacant buildings – and their contents - while renovation plans were being prepared.

The customer had good reason to consider site security as there had been a recent spate of break-ins, with trespassers gaining unlawful access to the buildings and surrounding land.







Understandably the estate wanted to try and prevent any further intrusion and mitigate the risk of further theft, which had previously led to delays in the completion of building work on site.

A duck pond, which formed part of the ancillary yard space around the buildings, provided an additional site safety aspect to consider.

As well as being home to the estate’s resident duck family, the pond also provided sanctuary to other wildlife.

The estate’s owner was adamant that this habitat was left undisturbed – whilst ensuring it was not posing a safety risk - when the buildings were being secured.

Tey Farm Systems enlisted the support of SafeSite Facilities to secure the site

Tey Farm Systems enlisted the support of SafeSite Facilities to secure the site. Heavy-duty anti-climb round top temporary fencing was used to provide site security as well as preventing access to hazardous spots, like the duck pond.

This type of fencing is ideal for short-term deployment as it can be installed quickly and easily.

High visibility thermoplastic rubber feet were used at each join for added stability at corner points and in places where the ground was uneven - the typical kind of unstable terrain found on farmland.

The fencing was secured with weighted ballast on block trays and stabilisers for added security. Vehicle access gates were also installed so that contractors could easily gain access to the site with materials as required.

Grieg McGarva, Sales Team Leader, SafeSite Facilities said: “Due to previous intrusion and theft on-site, time really was of the essence on this project.

"From order confirmation to final completion the work was carried out in just seven days, providing peace of mind to the customer that their valuable assets were safe and secure.

“NFU research has shown that the cost of crime in the countryside is at its highest in five years. Therefore, remaining vigilant and proactive in protecting your property is a critical part of rural life.

Farm sites carry a 'unique set of safety and security requirements'

"We’re very proud to be one of only three South East security providers selected by the NFU to provide its members with discounted CCTV products and services to help protect their farms, machinery and equipment in vulnerable locations.”

“Farm sites carry a unique set of safety and security requirements”, added Roger Fairs, Managing Director of Tey Farm Systems Ltd.

“On this occasion, a remote rural location, coupled with uneven terrain onsite and the threat of reoccurring intrusion added to the challenges.

"I’m pleased to say that we were able to work swiftly to meet these challenges and provide a safe and secure site, ready for redevelopment.”