Farm Shop & Deli Product Awards 2025 winners unveiled

The winners of the Farm Shop & Deli Product Awards 2025, as selected by a panel of industry expert judges, have been announced.

The Bronze, Silver, and Gold award winners have all been revealed in advance of the show, giving each business the opportunity to fully utilise the benefits of the event.

The annual Farm Shop & Deli Product Awards, taking place next month, reviews all aspects of each farm shop and deli product, including the full value chain and branding.

This ensures that the products are not only appealing, but are also well-positioned for success in the independent sector.

The rigorous judging process gives businesses confidence that an awarded product has been carefully evaluated and is deemed of good fit for the independent specialist retail market.

It acts as a trusted endorsement, assuring buyers of the product's quality and potential for success.

This year, the panel of judges included well-known retailers and wholesalers, such as Cress Co, Cotswold Fayre, Diverse Fine Food, Booths and Cannon Hall Farm.

Giorgio Rigali, head of communications at William Reed, the event's organisers, said: “The awards provides a platform that offers manufacturers the opportunity to gain valuable feedback from retailers and wholesalers across the farm shop and deli market.

"The volume of awards given out by our judges this year highlights the volume of new products looking to grow within the sector, but also the high quality – many of which will be on display at the Farm Shop & Deli Show in Birmingham.”

Businesses wanting to register to visit the Farm Shop & Deli Show 2025, taking place on 7-9 April at the NEC Birmingham, can do so online.