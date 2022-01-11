Farm Shop & Deli Show launches 2022 retailer awards

Farm Shop & Deli Show has unveiled its Retailer Awards for 2022 to celebrate those who have shown innovation to adapt their business during the pandemic.

Entries are now open across ten categories to recognise those specialist retailers who are playing their part in creating a better world through sustainable initiatives, whilst supporting their customers, communities and suppliers.

The nine regions for the Awards are: East Anglia; Midlands; North East; North West; Northern Ireland; Scotland; South East; South West; Wales.

An esteemed panel of judges will consider the ways in which retailers adapted and evolved their businesses throughout the pandemic before announcing Regional Finalists in early April.

The winners will then be revealed live from the Farm Shop & Deli Show, NEC Birmingham on Monday 25 April, culminating in a celebration of the speciality sector.

Andrew Reed, managing director Events & Exhibitions said: “During the last 18 months, the specialist retail community has had to be so innovative.

"With these awards we want to celebrate those retailers whose incredible spirit and entrepreneurial mindset has shone through.

“If you are, or know, a retailer who deserves recognition for creating a better world through sustainable initiatives, no matter how small those steps may be, we want to hear from you.

"Farm Shop & Deli Retailer Awards are a fantastic way of celebrating our wonderful industry and I urge you to get your nominations and entries in today.”

Farm Shop & Deli Show is part of the UK Food & Drink Shows, taking place between 25 – 27 April at NEC Birmingham.

To nominate or enter the Farm Shop & Deli Retailer Awards please click here.