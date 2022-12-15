Farm Shop & Deli Show launches 2023 Retailer Awards

Farm Shop & Deli Show, part of the UK Food & Drink Shows and home of the Farm Shop & Deli Awards, has launched its Retailer Awards for 2023.

For 2023, the awards are focusing on recognising specialist retailers, particularly those who are playing an important role in supporting and developing their team.

Entries are now open across nine regions and ten categories to recognise those specialist retailers across the country, with the entry deadline on 31 January 2023.

Suppliers and customers are also invited to get involved by nominating a worth retailer who deserves recognition for their efforts towards supporting and developing their team.

Chair of Judges, Nigel Barden says: “It’s a privilege to be involved as Chair of Judges for the Farm Shop & Deli Awards again, as it’s more important than ever that consumers can rely on top class food & drink retailers.

"Spending precious finances, via those shortlisted in these awards, provides consumers with reassurance that quality and value are to the fore.

"In 2023 we are putting emphasis on the relationship with staff and how important that is to shoppers.

"Well trained, valued and contented employees invariably result in happy customers. Combine all this with our judges; a wide ranging, talented group of industry experts and the benefits of the Retailer Awards are more apparent than ever.”

New for 2023

This year, the Retailer Awards are splitting their nine regions into small and large retailers, determined by turnover.

For any new businesses that opened after 1 January 2021, judges may nominate you to win the ‘Newcomer of the Year’ award.

Plus, the Retailer Awards are bringing back their Retailer of the Year accolade! The overall winner will be selected by the judges from one of the ‘Best in Region Winners’.

The Awards’ esteemed panel of judges will be looking for what initiatives retailers have implemented to retain, reward and empower their staff.

The winners will then be revealed live from the Farm Shop & Deli Show at the NEC Birmingham on 25 April 2023, bringing the specialist retail sector together in celebration.

Events Manager for the Retailer Awards, Denise Cook, says: “I am delighted to hear from the specialist retailer community just how much they are supporting and empowering their staff.

"It is clear that the Awards play a key role in shining a spotlight on the fantastic work these retailers do for both their community and staff.

"I urge all customers and suppliers to nominate those worthy retailers, and for the retailers themselves to enter the 2023 Awards for free.”

To enter, simply complete a quick and easy online entry form, answer the questions, upload your photos and submit your entry by 31 January 2023.

To nominate or enter the Farm Shop & Deli Retailer Awards for FREE, visit the website: https://www.farmshopanddelishow.co.uk/awards.