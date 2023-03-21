Farm Shop & Deli Show reveals retailer award finalists ahead of show

Farm Shop & Deli Show has unveiled the regional finalists in its 2023 Retailer Awards – comprising some of the UK’s best loved specialist retailers.
A panel of judges have taken into consideration the ways in which retailers have played an important role in supporting and developing their staff.
They have created their shortlist of regional finalists, whittled down from hundreds of entries.
The 68 successful businesses span 12 categories and nine UK regions, with some regions awarding ‘Best Retailer’ to both small and large retailers.
Back for 2023, the awards will be selecting their ‘Newcomer of the Year’ as well as the return of the ‘Retailer of the Year’ accolade.
These and the regional winners will be revealed live from Farm Shop & Deli Show, at the NEC Birmingham on 25 April 2023, in what promises to be a thrilling celebration of the sector.
Take a look at the shortlisted finalists here.
The finalists by region in full:
East Anglia
Fodder
Friday Street Farm Shop
Poplar Nurseries
River Colne Food Co
The Goat Shed Farm Shop & Kitchen
The Grundisburgh Dog Delicatessen Ltd
The Norfolk Deli
The Prospects Trust Unwrapped
Midlands
Aubrey Allen
Bells Farm Shop
Broad Bean Delicatessen
Canalside Farm, Shop & Cafe
Croots Farm Shop
Delilah Fine Foods Ltd
Drapers Lane Delicatessen
Farndon Fields Farm Shop
Harp Lane Deli
Reunion Deli
Stoughton Grange Farm Shop and Distillery
The Chuckling Cheese Company
Welbeck Farm Shop
North East
Coghlans at Barningham
Cut by Farmison & Co
George & Joseph Cheesemongers
Mainsgill Farmshop
Piper’s artisan sausages
Samuel Valentine - The Urban Food Hall
Yolk Farm
Northern Ireland
Clive’s Country corner
Colemans Farm Shop
Cunningham Butchers, Food Hall & Steak House
Millar Meats and Fine Foods
Quails fine foods
North West
Bells fishmongers ltd
Cheshire Smokehouse Limited
Chorlton Cheesemongers Ltd
Country Harvest
Gazegill Organics
Kami's West Derby
Lovingly Artisan Bakery
Low Sizergh Barn
Roast Mutton
Scotland
Belhaven Smokehouse
Kj's Bothy Bakery
Macauley's Fruit and Veg Merchant
The House of Bruar
The Kedar Pantry
South East
Cheese Etc, The Pangbourne Cheese Shop
Cobbs Farm Shop, Cobbs at Winchester, Cobbs at Englefield, Cobbs at Manydown
Cowdray Farm Shop & cafe
Flock & Herd Butchery and Deli
Hampshire Artisan Foods Ltd - trading as Hampshire Deli & Farm Shop
Macknade Food Hall
Melrose & Morgan
The Grumpy Goat
The Hungry Guest
The Kitchen Food Company
Valentina Deli
South West
Bay Leaves Larder
Darts Farm
Durslade Farm Shop
Flourish Foodhall & Kitchen
Great Cornish Food Store
Greendale Farm Shop
Pipers Farm
Wales
Bodnant Welsh Food
Forage Farm Shop & Kitchen
Nolton Cross Farm Shop
To find out more about Farm Shop & Deli Retailer Awards, visit farmshopanddelishow.co.uk/awards.