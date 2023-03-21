Farm Shop & Deli Show reveals retailer award finalists ahead of show

Farm Shop & Deli Show has unveiled the regional finalists in its 2023 Retailer Awards – comprising some of the UK’s best loved specialist retailers.

A panel of judges have taken into consideration the ways in which retailers have played an important role in supporting and developing their staff.

They have created their shortlist of regional finalists, whittled down from hundreds of entries.

The 68 successful businesses span 12 categories and nine UK regions, with some regions awarding ‘Best Retailer’ to both small and large retailers.

Back for 2023, the awards will be selecting their ‘Newcomer of the Year’ as well as the return of the ‘Retailer of the Year’ accolade.

These and the regional winners will be revealed live from Farm Shop & Deli Show, at the NEC Birmingham on 25 April 2023, in what promises to be a thrilling celebration of the sector.

Take a look at the shortlisted finalists here.

The finalists by region in full:

East Anglia

Fodder

Friday Street Farm Shop

Poplar Nurseries

River Colne Food Co

The Goat Shed Farm Shop & Kitchen

The Grundisburgh Dog Delicatessen Ltd

The Norfolk Deli

The Prospects Trust Unwrapped

Midlands

Aubrey Allen

Bells Farm Shop

Broad Bean Delicatessen

Canalside Farm, Shop & Cafe

Croots Farm Shop

Delilah Fine Foods Ltd

Drapers Lane Delicatessen

Farndon Fields Farm Shop

Harp Lane Deli

Reunion Deli

Stoughton Grange Farm Shop and Distillery

The Chuckling Cheese Company

Welbeck Farm Shop

North East

Coghlans at Barningham

Cut by Farmison & Co

George & Joseph Cheesemongers

Mainsgill Farmshop

Piper’s artisan sausages

Samuel Valentine - The Urban Food Hall

Yolk Farm

Northern Ireland

Clive’s Country corner

Colemans Farm Shop

Cunningham Butchers, Food Hall & Steak House

Millar Meats and Fine Foods

Quails fine foods

North West

Bells fishmongers ltd

Cheshire Smokehouse Limited

Chorlton Cheesemongers Ltd

Country Harvest

Gazegill Organics

Kami's West Derby

Lovingly Artisan Bakery

Low Sizergh Barn

Roast Mutton

Scotland

Belhaven Smokehouse

Kj's Bothy Bakery

Macauley's Fruit and Veg Merchant

The House of Bruar

The Kedar Pantry

South East

Cheese Etc, The Pangbourne Cheese Shop

Cobbs Farm Shop, Cobbs at Winchester, Cobbs at Englefield, Cobbs at Manydown

Cowdray Farm Shop & cafe

Flock & Herd Butchery and Deli

Hampshire Artisan Foods Ltd - trading as Hampshire Deli & Farm Shop

Macknade Food Hall

Melrose & Morgan

The Grumpy Goat

The Hungry Guest

The Kitchen Food Company

Valentina Deli

South West

Bay Leaves Larder

Darts Farm

Durslade Farm Shop

Flourish Foodhall & Kitchen

Great Cornish Food Store

Greendale Farm Shop

Pipers Farm

Wales

Bodnant Welsh Food

Forage Farm Shop & Kitchen

Nolton Cross Farm Shop

To find out more about Farm Shop & Deli Retailer Awards, visit farmshopanddelishow.co.uk/awards.