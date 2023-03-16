Farm shops see increase in demand amid rationing in supermarkets

Farm shops and farmers' markets are experiencing increased demand due to the lack of fresh fruit and vegetables in some supermarkets in recent weeks.

As retailers continue to ration some produce after bad weather in north Africa and Europe hit crops, the Farm Retail Association is reporting a brighter outlook for some customers.

The body, which represents farm shops and farmers' markets, said customers are still able to buy a full range of fruit and vegetables due to the shorter supply chains.

Among the farmers’ markets benefiting from increased footfall is Lavenham in Suffolk, which has seen a 30% increase in visitor numbers since the start of the year.

Fresh vegetables, supplied by Sunshine and Green, a four-acre farm in Cavendish, have seen a 'real increase' in sales.

This growth has been replicated across the region, with Suffolk Market Events seeing increased footfall at all its monthly farmers' markets.

These range from small towns and villages like Lavenham and Sudbury to the bigger venues like Bury St Edmunds and Colchester, the association said.

Emma Mosey, who is Farm Retail Association chairman, said the current issue of rationing underlined the importance of being able to buy local produce.

"Our members sell vegetables that they either grow themselves or sourced from nearby growers so when there are issues further afield, they can step into the breach," she said.

"Not only does this reduce food miles, it also ensures support for the smaller businesses which play a vital role in food production in the UK."

Ms Mosey said farm retailers are also happy to pay farmers and growers fair prices, even in times of hardship.

"They always put both the customer and the producer at the heart of what they do, and because of this, their shelves and customer’s baskets are full.”

The bad weather resulted in supply chain issues for supermarkets with tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers and lettuce and left some supermarket shelves empty.

This prompted Defra Secretary Therese Coffey to suggest that people should focus on eating UK produced seasonal vegetables, such as turnips.

Sandra Woodfall, the farmers market representative on the FRA Council, agreed, saying that shoppers should embrace the opportunity to consider the seasons when choosing what to buy.

"Farmers' markets offer a great opportunity to do this - not purely fruit and vegetables but also fish, game etc," she said.

"Some of the growing seasons have been extended in the UK because of tunnel grown items or items grown under glass.

Ms Woodfall said footfall in 2023 has remained good so far, with shoppers wanting to support local producers and learn more about the items they were purchasing.